The role of teachers in creating a better future

Dr Muki Moeng, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Education at Nelson Mandela University. The role of teachers has always been pivotal to the success of our children and our nation’s growth and prosperity. As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5, we can all take inspiration from how Madiba valued education and the importance of our teachers in creating a better future for our youth.

If there ever was a time that underscored the value of teachers in society, it is now. In the wake of Covid-19, teachers faced and continue to face the uphill task of finding innovative ways and transitioning to new methods of teaching, to continue to meet the social, emotional, and academic needs of learners in a hybrid learning environment. The disruptive setbacks of the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions highlighted that being a teacher goes beyond simply putting together worksheets, delivering lessons and marking tests. With the uneven distribution of educational resources across the nation’s schooling system, teachers have had to inspire learners to engage and grasp what is being taught, and ultimately, ensure that they perform to the best of their ability. This, despite persistent challenges like high student to teacher ratios, insufficient and outdated educational equipment, violent school and community cultures, minimal support and relatively low remuneration provided by a government department that severely squanders resources. Teachers carry an unenviable burden of responsibility that goes beyond the classroom. Today, parents have less time to spend in their child’s development, so teachers are increasingly expected to play the role of mentor, counsellor, therapist, after-school caregiver and coach, all at the same time. A teacher’s actions impact learners’ futures, so they are incredibly influential change agents in empowering learners.

Many children live in impoverished communities and come from homes that are run by grandparents or elder siblings. Learners often have to walk kilometres and arrive at school on empty stomachs, and when the bell rings for class, language barriers limit their comprehension of learning content. Against this background, teachers often need to show empathy and give undivided attention to these learners, which can be physically, mentally and emotionally draining. Factors such as these can discourage people from pursuing teaching as a profession, but people who are passionate about education could see them as a challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of learners. Students who study education for the first time are the foundation of South Africa’s future, and undergraduate study provides the foundation to enable them to succeed in their careers. If the future of our children lies in the hands of our teachers, then shouldn’t we be doing more as a nation to excite young people about education as a worthwhile career choice?