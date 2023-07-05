The urgency of metacognition in an ever-changing world

OPINION: It is time for schools and parents to prioritise the intentional and active development of each learner, even if it means disrupting traditional approaches, writes Alison Scott. In the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, information floods our screens and airwaves, shaping public opinion and fuelling debates. But the impact of global events extends far beyond the borders of the countries directly involved.

As we witness the interconnectedness of economies and societies, it becomes clear that what happens in Europe resonates in Africa, the Americas, and across the globe. In an era of globalisation, there is no such thing as a war that is “not our problem”. It is imperative that our educational institutions recognise this reality and take proactive steps to ensure our learners receive accurate and unbiased information. History, whether explicitly or implicitly, is unfolding before our eyes in real time. As educators and parents, we are faced with the responsibility of helping children navigate rapidly evolving current affairs, encouraging critical thinking, and fostering an understanding of complex events as they happen.

However, a significant challenge arises: Where can we turn for reliable sources of information? Social media, tabloids, and casual conversations are ill-suited for this purpose. This represents the first obstacle we must address. In an era dominated by fake news and propaganda, it is crucial to acknowledge the nuanced nature of historical events. Historians and language teachers remind us that truth is rarely black or white; it resides in shades of grey.

Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence have made it possible to manipulate visual evidence, undermining the reliability of photographs as irrefutable proof. What was considered factual knowledge in textbooks just a few years ago is likely to be outdated today. The pace of change is too disruptive to fathom, and ethical standards and common practices are continually contested. Politicians, driven by their own agendas, often accept collateral damage resulting from their reckless manipulation of facts. Change is a constant, and our educational institutions must be forward-looking. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision the future. According to a 2011 study in Transactions of the American Clinical and Climatological Association, knowledge is projected to double every 73 days.

Consider the implications of this exponential growth: medical students completing their training will have experienced multiple doublings of knowledge, rendering what they learned at the beginning of their studies a mere fraction of what is known at the end. Education, unfortunately, has been guilty of lagging behind, with outdated teaching methods and rigid classroom structures reminiscent of a bygone era. Parents, too, often resist change, pushing for an educational experience similar to what they had decades ago. Meanwhile, expensive EdTech products flood the market, promising innovation but often becoming obsolete shortly after implementation. The result is a lack of enduring and meaningful transformation in education. To confront this challenge, educators must wholeheartedly embrace cognitive education practices.

We need to prepare our students to become active and responsible global citizens, capable of navigating an ever-changing world. Cognitive strategies provide the tools to assess perception, guard against prejudice, uphold ethics, and respect one another. Metacognition, in particular, plays a pivotal role in achieving success at every level. By deliberately honing cognitive processes, individuals and communities can make sense of their evolving world and responsibly integrate new information. Metastrategic thinking should be the norm, aiming for outcomes that go beyond mere graduation certificates.

Cognitive development is a journey, and education should be a transformative experience. It is time for schools and parents to prioritise the intentional and active development of each learner, even if it means disrupting traditional approaches. This is not a radical idea; cognitive psychologists have advocated for it for over a century. While some educators embrace this approach, others may hesitate or resist change. Nevertheless, within the education system, we must strive to organise our thoughts, tidy our rooms, and apply cognitive principles wherever possible.