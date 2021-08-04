There are more learners out of school than in school, globally

POVERTY remains one of the barriers, with children from the poorest households almost five times more likely to be out of primary school than those from the richest, says the UN Children’s Emergency Fund. Children with disabilities and from ethnic minorities are also more likely to be left behind.

For girls in some parts of the world, education opportunities can be especially limited. Children from rural areas are more than twice as likely to be out of primary school than their urban peers. Without skills for lifelong learning, children face greater barriers to earning potential and employment later in life. They are more likely to suffer adverse health outcomes and less likely to participate in the decisions that affect them, threatening their ability to build a better future for themselves and their communities.