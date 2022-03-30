These are South Africa’s most employable skills currently

Standing out from the rest and being the best in your field are what most skilled-professionals strive for, whether they have been 20 years in the industry or two years – we all want to be the greatest versions of ourselves. Being a multi-skilled and exceptional professional in the workplace seems even better when you are able to match the current in-demand skills the working world is after.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, about 50% of people will need re-skilling by 2025 in order to keep up with the ever-changing nature of the job market. Moreover, up-skilling is beneficial for those wanting to stand out. The pandemic has taught us the need to shift the way we work and to think digital along the lines of the shift.

Story continues below Advertisment

Up-skilling is a workplace trend that promotes one’s continuous learning. Training and development opportunities expand one’s abilities and narrow the skill gaps. Up-skilling allows one to advance in their career, different roles and opportunities within their company. According to MiWay Insurance, these are the current most wanted professionals in South Africa:

Story continues below Advertisment

Software engineering

Data scientist/Analyst

Consultants

A.I Researcher

Sales engineer

Cyber security

Mobile application development

Cloud computing

Machine learning engineer

Product Manager Here are South Africa’s most wanted skills A demand in software development has increased by 66% since January 2021, while a demand in middle department management skills increased by 18% during October 2021.

Story continues below Advertisment