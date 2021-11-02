These universities abroad require proof of vaccination from SA students

The issue of mandatory vaccinations in order to gain access to establishments, institutions and even government buildings has been an matter of contention in South Africa and abroad. The Covid-19 pandemic has not ended, but with vaccination roll outs being available globally and Covid-19 statistics decreasing, life is slowly going back to how it was before the pandemic hit.

Education institutions are gradually implementing face-to-face attendance, but the catch is that all students and staff should be vaccinated. Universities in South Africa such as the University of Cape Town as well as Rhodes University have already indicated that all students and staff entering campus will have to be vaccinated. This is a policy that has also been adopted by universities abroad.

According to education search platform, Erudera.com, in the US over 800 higher education institutions require their students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. America is the top study destination, hosting more than one million international students. As result of this, Erudera has invented a tool named University Vaccine Requirement Checker to provide information about universities that require Covid-19 vaccines at the moment. According to information provided by Erudera’s Checker, students from South Africa, as well as those coming from all corners of the world, have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at these institutions: