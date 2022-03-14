This is how we can future-proof our future workforce

National Careers Week, celebrated just days ago, ensures students receive the necessary insights into the future of work and the diverse occupational opportunities available to them. Online tutoring platform, Teneo Tutors, encourages us to future-proof our children’s employability by ensuring they are equipped with the relevant skills to thrive in an ever-evolving career landscape.

Story continues below Advertisment

The world of work has changed over the past decade and will continue to do so, with the trend towards the 4th industrial revolution becoming more evident in the workspace. The catalysing effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced every citizen to carefully consider the lasting effects the pandemic will have on education, the youth and the workplace. “We have a responsibility to equip students with the necessary future skills required to become well educated citizens and in turn a well-equipped workforce that contribute to stronger and better functioning societies,” said Fay Williamson, manager at Teneo Tutors.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the core of these future skills is a mindset resembling that of an entrepreneurial-mindset where resilience and personal growth are essential in shaping success. Furthermore, critical and creative thinking, embracing failure as a positive growth opportunity, resilience and collaboration should take centre stage in transformative education strategies. With online learning emerging as the number one educational technology trend, the demand for online tutoring has skyrocketed, with more and more students looking for access to quality online learning experiences to prepare them for tertiary studies towards their ideal careers.

Story continues below Advertisment