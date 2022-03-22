This is how Westville Girls High is working to conserve water

A 38 000 litre water storage tank has been installed at Westville Girls High to help conserve water. At Westville Girls’ High School, water conservancy isn’t just a focus during Water Week (21-27 March) but is a daily commitment and a cause that will be promoted and practised for years to come. "Westville Girls’ High School needed a back-up water storage solution to ensure that the school had sufficient water in the event of a municipal water cut. SBS Tanks reached out to the school and assisted in a needs assessment establishing that a 38000-litre water storage tank would be sufficient to keep the school running, even when the water wasn’t," the school said.

A dynamic cone penetration test was conducted to measure the in-situ soil strength and thickness. On establishing the existence of the borehole, SBS brought in the Electro Wizard Group (EWG) to devise a suitable water treatment and reticulation plan to harvest and utilise the existing groundwater. The borehole was yielding 3m³/hr via the existing borehole pump based on the yielding of the borehole and usage of the school. A water sample was taken and tested by a SANS accredited laboratory to assess the water quality, and water purification specialists were consulted to establish what would be required to bring the borehole water to a level that was safe for human consumption.

EWG devised a purification system that included two small 10 000L tanks, allowing for the settlement of solids before the water is pumped from these tanks through a carbon filter fitted with an auto head to clean the cylinder. The next filter is a stainless-steel bag that captures fine solid matter before the water enters the SBS tank for storage. The tank suction is fitted with a 3-pump system that pumps the storage water through an ultraviolet steriliser light to kill germs and bacteria, eliminating the need for the addition of chlorine to the water. The pumps situated at the SBS back-up water tank, maintains the water pressure feed into the school and a non-return valve prevents the borehole water from passing the municipal water meter. Following the installation, a further water sample was sent to the laboratory. The water produced from this sophisticated system is potable.

"Westville Girls’ High School does its best to reduce their ecological footprint through multiple sustainable projects, not just through this impressive water system. Westville Girls' High School runs on clean energy, with an 80.4 kilowatt solar energy system powering the school's operations. "The system was funded on the innovative Sun Exchange platform, with 280 people from 47 countries coming together to buy solar cells and make the project happen. In its nine months of generating clean energy, the system has reduced approximately 65.4 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to eliminating 33 tonnes of burning coal," the school said. IOL