Three-stream curriculum model hopes to better equip learners for life beyond the classroom

The Department of Basic Education has introduced a three-stream curriculum model that aims to strengthen subject offerings and better skill learners. This was revealed during a written response by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

She was responding to questions put forward by the EFF's Lorato Tito on the measures put in place by the DBE to develop a curriculum that empowers the youth to be manufacturers and producers of goods and services which can be consumed by their communities. Motshekga said the model will equip learners with skills and competencies that enable them to fix, maintain and build products. "Such subjects include woodworking where learners are able to build chairs, tables, cabinets, just to give an example. Learners are also offered hospitality subjects, where learners learn how to cook, among other things. The products produced through learning these subjects may be sold during open days at schools as well as to individuals who are willing to purchase them," the Minister said.

She said children in agricultural schools were not only taught how to produce agricultural produce, but were also taught entrepreneurial skills, and how to access the markets to sell their produce. "These are some of the efforts of the department to offer a curriculum that teaches learners how to manufacture and produce goods and services which can be consumed by communities they reside in," Motshekga said. IOL