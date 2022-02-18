Tips on how parents can make use of offshore investments to save for their children’s education

It’s hard to make space for saving in our already-stretched budgets, but what about those of us who have children aspiring to spread their wings by studying abroad?

If sending your children overseas is a consideration, it is a good idea to invest at least a portion of your portfolio offshore. Costs are likely to be more satisfactory if you are saving and spending in the same currency.

A better strategy is to figure out how much of your investment portfolio you want to place offshore, and what you are trying to achieve, and then formulate a plan to invest as regularly as possible in carefully selected assets. It is equally important to spend your time identifying which global assets you want to invest in for the long term, rather than determining the exact perfect entry point – which, as we know, is impossible to do reliably. Over the long term, having exposure to exciting industries and opportunities outside of South Africa allows you as an investor to participate in the growth of these companies and ultimately add value to your investments.

Remember these four things, which will improve your chances of success: