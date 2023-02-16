Top 5 animation courses for 2023

Animation is the illusion of movement created through a series of images displayed in rapid succession. This may sound like a simple concept, but the ways in which we create animation are rapidly developing to produce more realistic results. To become an animator, you must first complete a bachelor’s degree or a diploma programme in animation.
Certifications and online animation courses can help you gain experience and stay on top of the newest animation trends, while the basic courses remain unchanged. In addition to gaining academic knowledge of the art, it’s important to also keep up with industry trends. Those who have worked in the industry for a long time are good sources of insights and knowledge.
Even though animation techniques have evolved, the type of animation created by early animators continues to be in demand and part of professional animation.
Ssoftoons Entertainment and Ssoftoons Institute’s founder and CEO, Sourav Mondal, suggests the following:
- 2D animation and 3D animation – A 2D animation is a type of animation in which the characters move in a two-dimensional environment. It has developed from the hand-drawn style of animation. 3D animation makes it easier for viewers to envision clips. It is used in more practical industries, such as medical, biotechnology and aircraft.
- Motion graphics and stop motion – Motion capture is the process of tracking live video and then digitally transforming it using various tools.
- Industrial animation – Industrial animation is just what the name suggests: it’s making animations for describing different industrial and mechanical processes, tools and services.
- VFX – Visual effects, sometimes known as VFX, is an entirely separate field of study. It is a pretty comprehensive course. The technique of creating artificial visuals to alter a scene is known as visual effects.
- Immersive reality and AI – Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual/augmented reality (VR and AR, respectively) is paving the way for a more immersive world. Using cutting-edge animation is a fantastic approach to express your narrative abilities. Today, VR and AR technologies are used in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, the automobile, real estate, and more.
In addition to film, animation professionals are in demand in gaming, projection mapping, cartography, visual effects, learning management, and object modelling. With its many facets spanning dozens of industries worldwide, animation is one of the most sought-after and rewarding careers.