Top 5 animation courses for 2023

Animation is the illusion of movement created through a series of images displayed in rapid succession. This may sound like a simple concept, but the ways in which we create animation are rapidly developing to produce more realistic results. To become an animator, you must first complete a bachelor’s degree or a diploma programme in animation.

Certifications and online animation courses can help you gain experience and stay on top of the newest animation trends, while the basic courses remain unchanged. In addition to gaining academic knowledge of the art, it’s important to also keep up with industry trends. Those who have worked in the industry for a long time are good sources of insights and knowledge.