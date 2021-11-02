Top 6 jobs in IT that will guarantee your employment

With the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in gear and more companies speeding up their digitisation strategies due to the global pandemic, now is the time to add these scarce skills to your resume to ensure employability and career advancement in the sector. Prudence Mabitsela, founder and Managing Director of Dynamic DNA, said it is imperative that both learnerships and upskilling or reskilling of existing employees are prioritised to close the digital divide.

“It is important to ensure that these courses are aligned with the MICT SETA qualifications framework and provided by an accredited training provider. This ensures that you receive quality education given by qualified lecturers with a certificate that is internationally recognised,” she said. Here are the top 6 most in-demand IT jobs in the country and the skills you need to get ahead: 1.Software developer

There are key skills required in software development today that are worth investing in to ensure that your career stays on track. Cloud computing is one that everyone should add to their CV in 2021 as more companies move their environments into the Cloud. That means learning platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform will be highly beneficial for your career. Other skills include upskilling on version control tools such as Git and SVN; containers and tools like Docker and Kubernetes; Des such as VSCode and for Java Programmers, Eclipse, NetBeans, and IntelliJ. If you only know one database programming language, then adding a few more is critical in 2021 because this will keep you ahead of the competition. 2.Computer Network and Systems Engineer

In the interconnected world we find ourselves in, computer networking skills are increasingly in demand. If you want to take your career forward, the following skills will ensure you get there: Linux; Juniper; DOD; Windows; Active Directory; Network Security; VoIP; System Center Configuration Manager; Business Process; Configuration Management; OSPF; Domain Name Systems; Unix; and Architecture skills. 3. ICT Systems Analyst Due to digital disruption and advancing technologies, it is important for the systems analyst to get the skills needed to deal with the technologies that are reshaping businesses. Advancing your skills in these technologies will definitely help you get there: AI (Artificial Intelligence); BI (Business Intelligence); Big Data; RPA (Robotic Process Automation); Blockchain; the Digital Economy; Information Security; Cloud Computing; Software Development; Agile IT Project Management; ML (Machine Learning); and DL (Deep Learning).

4. Programmer Analyst A programmer analyst usually has a broad skill-set ranging from those vital IT technology skills to softer skills like communication, problem-solving and even creativity. From a tech perspective, these are the most sought-after skills: developing apps in the .NET framework; database management; Microsoft SQL Server; managing and securing Windows-based apps; developing web apps; create mobile apps with .NET; able to use a range of operating systems; advanced Java features; develop interactive client-side web pages; and use popular coding languages, frameworks, and technologies like Java, Javascript, PHP, C#, Python, C++, SQL, and .NET. It would also be beneficial to get certifications in newer computer systems such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, platform optimisation, automation, deep learning, intuitive application development, and big data.

5. ICT Security Specialist With the increasing rise of cybercrime, every ICT security specialist needs a range of skills to ensure their company is secure from attack. Beyond the fundamental networking and security skills, the following are worth adding to your CV: Incident Detection and Response; Security Management Frameworks; now more than one of these common operating systems and their vulnerabilities iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Linux; understand different Network Infrastructures, Data Privacy, Data Analysis, Network Monitoring systems like Splunk, Solarwinds and Nagios, as well as soft skills like problem-solving, teamwork and skills. 6. Business Analyst