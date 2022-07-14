Top DUT achiever advises other students to associate with the right people for success

Associating with the right people helped Mbali Nontobeko Mncube to achieve excellent results in her National Diploma in Business and Information Management. Mncube (22) from Newcastle was among the first group of graduates from the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics who were honoured at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Celebratory Autumn Graduation ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) yesterday.

She was the top student in her class, graduating Cum Laude, and she obtained the prestigious Dean’s Merit Award for her academic excellence. Being the best performing student has been the highlight of Mncube’s academic journey at the DUT. “During my time at DUT, I decided to dedicate myself to my studies. I eventually put my academics ahead of my social life. I was fortunate to have amazing lecturers, as they were easily approachable, and they added to my enjoyment of the course. I also did exceptionally well in my first year. I even received an award in Information Management and Technology, which was one of my majors. I have never been this proud of myself,” said Mncube. Whenever she encountered challenges, Mncube indicated that she would liaise with senior students with whom she shared the same interest. She believes associating herself with the right people was one of the things that made her DUT journey a wonderful experience.

Speaking about her choice of study, Mncube said, since high school, she had been interested in business studies, capitalism, independence, success and growth. She expressed her gratitude to the DUT for organising the celebratory graduation ceremonies for graduates. Mncube said the experience was unforgettable, and she is happy to have shared the precious moment with her loved ones. Mncube is currently using her skills to help in her family business, but she intends to further her studies and enrol for an Advanced Diploma in Business and Information Management. EDUCATION