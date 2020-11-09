Top universities for engineering and technology studies
As the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) advances and takes over the world, a career in engineering or technology is fast becoming a popular choice of study.
From computer sciences to sustainable and renewable energies, robotics to aeronautics, and medical technology to intelligent architecture and landscape design – engineering degrees offer a huge range of specialisations.
Engineering graduates are in high demand across the world. Developing and developed countries hire highly qualified specialists to keep their economies growing. Technology is advancing exponentially and offers many career opportunities.
According to reports, South Africa has a severe shortage of skills in technical fields, which affects 4IR advancements in the country.
Whether you’re thinking of enrolling in an undergraduate engineering degree or preparing to specialise with a Master’s or PhD, research your desired course along with details of admission requirements, specialisations, career prospects and in-demand key skills.
Here are SA’s best higher learning institutions that offer engineering and technology studies, according to several global academic ranking institutions.
Top 10 engineering schools in South Africa
1. University of Pretoria
2. University of KwaZulu-Natal
3. University of Cape Town
4. University of Witwaterstrand
5. University of South Africa
6. Stellenbosch University
7. University of Johannesburg
8. North West University
9. Nelson Mandela University
10. Tshwane University of Technology
Top 5 schools of technology in South Africa
1. Rhodes University
2. University of Pretoria
3. University of KwaZulu-Natal
4. University of Cape Town
5. University of the Free State
According to the Department of Basic Education, there has been a rapid decline in the number of pupils writing and passing mathematics and science in matric.
The number of pupils taking maths in Grade 12 declined from 263 903 in 2015 to 222 043 in 2019, while physical science declined from 193 189 to 164 478 in 2015 and 2019, respectively.
The department is now introducing tech-focused subjects such as robotics and coding at schools.