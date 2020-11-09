Top universities for engineering and technology studies

As the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) advances and takes over the world, a career in engineering or technology is fast becoming a popular choice of study.

From computer sciences to sustainable and renewable energies, robotics to aeronautics, and medical technology to intelligent architecture and landscape design – engineering degrees offer a huge range of specialisations.

Engineering graduates are in high demand across the world. Developing and developed countries hire highly qualified specialists to keep their economies growing. Technology is advancing exponentially and offers many career opportunities.

According to reports, South Africa has a severe shortage of skills in technical fields, which affects 4IR advancements in the country.

Whether you’re thinking of enrolling in an undergraduate engineering degree or preparing to specialise with a Master’s or PhD, research your desired course along with details of admission requirements, specialisations, career prospects and in-demand key skills.