Top young scientists awarded at Eskom Expo International Science Fair

Ambitious young scientists successfully exhibited their groundbreaking research projects at this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) and walked away with a plethora of awards. The top senior Eskom Expo ISF scientist, winning a R75 000 cash prize, was Yu Tang Shan from St John’s College in Johannesburg, for the research project titled SMARter (Soil Moisture Artificially Intelligent).

The top junior Eskom Expo scientist, winning a R50 000 cash prize, was Minje le Roux from Durbanville Primary School in Cape Town, for the research project titled Tricky Traffic. Brandon de Greef from Crawford International Ruimsig in Johannesburg was awarded the prestigious University of Pretoria Professor Derek Gray Memorial Award for the research project titled Powdered, insulators for high voltage applications. The award consists of the Derek Gray Gold Medal, attendance at the Stockholm International Youth Science Seminar during Nobel Week, and a three-year study bursary in the sciences or engineering at the University of Pretoria, provided De Greef meets the criteria.

A total of 253 of South Africa’s top researchers and innovators competed alongside 17 international young scientists from Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Mozambique, Türkiye and Zimbabwe last week at the ISF, held physically for the first time in two years. Title sponsor Eskom sponsored 27 full-time bursaries for recipients to study electrical engineering at a South African university of their choice. These bursaries will be awarded to the learners provided they meet the criteria when they receive their matric results.

Nthato Minyuku, Eskom Group executive of government and regulatory affairs, said that this was an exciting return to form for the Eskom Expo International Science Fair after a two-year physical absence. “We are inspired to see young scientists tackle issues that affect their communities, including attempts to develop various solutions, from creating sustainable energy-efficient homes, to improving infrastructure to cost-effective green solutions. Eskom is proud to be part of the Expo for more than 20 years, as the Expo provides greater exposure to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) activities from a young age, which is an important driver for transformation of our economy and the creation of a better world for all.” Eskom Development Foundation chief executive officer Sumaya Nassiep said that Eskom Expo remained an important corporate social investment initiative for the foundation, as it was the only national initiative that aimed to create a pipeline of young innovators to serve across a range of STEMI industries.

Nassiep said they were especially delighted to see that 153 of the 270 learners who took part this year were girls. “Increased female participation in STEMI is key to tackling local and global challenges, which is why it’s important for Eskom Expo to continue making strides to achieve full and equal access and participation in STEMI activities for women and girls,” she said. One of the sponsors, engineering and digital technology giant Siemens, awarded nine lower quintile ranking schools in South Africa each with a Samsung public address (PA) system. The learners who won this prize for their school each received a trophy and a tablet computer. Siemens also awarded a bursary to Ndivhuwo Malada from Bokamoso Senior Secondary School in Limpopo.