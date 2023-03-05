Tributes pour in for dedicated education MEC Tate Makgoe

Johannesburg - It was a sombre day in the education sector as tributes continue to pour in for the late MEC for Education in the Free State, Tate Makgoe, who died in a car accident over the weekend. Makgoe and his bodyguard were certified dead in the early hours of Sunday outside Winberg on the N1 after a car crash, while the driver of the vehicle they were travelling with sustained moderate injuries and was rushed to hospital for necessary medical attention.

The Basic Education Committee in Parliament, education departments across the country, educationalists, political parties and members of the public conveyed their condolences to the Makgoe family, friends and colleagues. Many described him as a dedicated and hardworking leader who always wanted to be on the ground to ensure that everything in education ran accordingly. The chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the untimely passing of Makgoe has robbed the education system of a dedicated and capable leader who worked hard to ensure the system performed efficiently for the benefit of the country.

"Death has robbed the Free State and the country of a dedicated individual that has over the past few years ensured that there is general improvement of the basic education system. At the heart of Mr Makgoe’s work was a deep-rooted preoccupation of ensuring a better future for the children of this country," Mbinqo-Gigaba said. The Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, extended his condolences to the family and the people of the Free State. Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said she was saddened by the death of Makgoe. She extended her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said he was saddened by the death of Makgoe.

“MEC Makgoe’s invaluable contributions towards our country’s basic education sector and the incredible achievements he pioneered within his own province will never be forgotten. "His passing is an insurmountable loss to our sector, however, the standards he has set will remain as a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come,” said MEC Chiloane. MEC for Education KwaZulu Natal, Mbali Frazer, conveyed her condolences to the families and friends, and to people who worked with Makgoe in ensuring that Free State learners had the best education.

"It is a sad day for the people of the Free State and the entire nation. The hard work of educators under the guidance of Education MECs becomes a product of the entire nation, so it is a great loss for all of us," Frazer said. South African Union of Student (SAUS) spokesperson, Asive Dlanjwa, expressed his condolences to the passing of Makgoe and said he represented the education system very well. The South African Teachers Democratic Union (SADTU) also sent its condolences to Makgoe family, colleagues and friends. The South African Council of Educators (SACE) said it was extremely saddened and shocked following the passing of Makgoe. SACE has extended its condolences to the family and Free State education.

Senior Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Steve Komphela, said "Empa lefu le jwang mara? RIP my beloved Brother. Each time you spoke to me, you cracked my heart open. I love you Broer. May your family and friends find peace and comfort. The Free State has lost a giant. Colossal." Deputy Chief Whip of the Official Opposition in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Khalid Sayed, said they lost a passionate and innovative educationalist. "As the Free State Education MEC he served learners and educators with distinction which reflected in the improvement of results overall. It was an honour working with him and learning from him in the education space," he said. [email protected]