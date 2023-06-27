Tuks international law professor Dire Tladi nominated as SA’s candidate for World Court

University of Pretoria’s Professor Dire Tladi has been nominated as South Africa’s candidate to serve as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly known as the World Court. Tladi is a professor of International Law at the University of Pretoria and is Future Africa's Research Chair of Global Equity in Africa.

His nomination was officially endorsed by Cabinet last month, marking a significant recognition of his exceptional expertise and outstanding contributions to the field of international law. The election for the International Court of Justice judges is scheduled to take place in November 2023. The International Court of Justice, comprised of 15 judges elected by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms, holds an important role in settling legal disputes between nations in accordance with international law. Additionally, it provides authoritative advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised United Nations organs and specialised agencies.

Beyond his nomination, Tladi currently serves as president of the South African branch of the International Law Association and is an Executive Member of the International Law Association. "I am deeply honoured to be nominated as South Africa's candidate for the International Court of Justice. If elected, I will diligently fulfil my responsibilities and contribute to the Court's mission of upholding international law and promoting global equity," said Tladi. Tladi leads the Future Africa Research Chair in Global Equity established in March 2023. In this role, his primary objective is aimed at identifying the challenges hindering progress on the continent and charting innovative pathways to overcome them.