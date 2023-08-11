TUT suspends SRC president after allegedly participating in ‘unlawful’ protest over NSFAS new direct payment system

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Student Representative Council (SRC) president Keamogetswe Masike has been hit with a suspension letter for allegedly playing a role in an "unlawful" student protest in Pretoria last week. Frustrated and disappointed TUT students staged a protest outside the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande’s offices last week over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) new direct payment system.

They were also joined and supported by a group of University of Pretoria students and the EFF students command. The protest was also seen at the University of Free State where students protested against the same NSFAS direct payment. The university had to suspend physical classes for safety reasons. The suspension restricted Masike from taking part in any of the TUT activities or events unless instructed to do so by the university.

He was also warned that failure to follow the order would result in his being expelled from the institution. The TUT suspension letter from the office of the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Tinyiko Maluleke, reads: "Allegations of misconduct have been levelled against you. It is alleged that you participated in organised, unauthorised student actions that infringe on the activities of other students or destabilise the functioning of the university.