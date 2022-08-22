Two Cape Town students celebrate international university acceptance

This is an incredible story of hard work, dedication and tenacity resulting in the rare achievement of acceptance into global universities.

Cape Town - Laura Brink has been accepted to study English Literature at the Oxford University in the UK – and Victor Vermeulen will begin his studies in Applied Science and return with real solutions for Eskom and the energy crisis.

“We are immensely proud of Laura and Victor. They took on the difficult task of choosing to accelerate their three A-Levels and complete them in five months instead of a year. These results are confirmation of the excellence of two remarkable students who epitomise the Inspired Education Group’s philosophy of setting the bar of the education we deliver to the highest standard, and of encouraging students to challenge themselves to achieve their best,” says Barry Nieuwoudt, executive head of Reddam House Durbanville.

Laura Brink comments: “I was awake all night. I am so stunned and so honoured to get these kinds of marks. These results mean that my place is confirmed to study English Literature at Oxford University.”

Victor Vermeulen says: “I felt a bit bewildered. I definitely wasn’t expecting these results. I’m very satisfied and very relieved. It’s taken a lot of sacrifices to get through the significant workload of science in five months and I’ve had to put my life on hold preparing for these exams every single day.”