Two pupils die, another two in critical condition and 18 sustain minor injuries in Limpopo bus crash

MEC of Education in Limpopo Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has expressed sadness over the deaths of two female learners who died in a school transport bus crash. “We woke this morning to the sad news of a bus crash that claimed the lives of our two learners.

“It is heartbreaking because these kids are the future leaders of the country and we were still expecting to see them grow and achieve their dreams,” Lerule-Ralehoko said. It is alleged that two female learners from Sehlomola Primary and MR Mamabolo secondary schools in the Mankweng district died in a crash while on their way to school. Reports stated that the bus driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an old building.

Over 20 learners including the driver were rushed to Mankweng Hospital for medical attention. Of the 20, two learners are in a critical but stable condition while 18 were treated and released. The accident happened on Monday morning. Lerule-Ramakhanya has passed her sincere and heartfelt condolences to the two families and wished a speedy recovery to all the learners who are still receiving medical attention.

"Our teams of social workers are already dispatched to the schools for debriefing and to offer the much-needed psycho-support. Our prayers are with the families and the teachers during this difficult time," she said. The department mentioned that the information around the accident was a matter of investigation by the authorities.