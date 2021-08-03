UCT duo scores top honours in JSE Investment Challenge

DURBAN – Two students from UCT have clinched top honours at the monthly-held JSE Investment Challenge that aims to teach South African learners and students about investments. Katlego Masete, an actuarial science student, and Ntiyiso Nghenabo, a chartered accountancy student, are in their third-year of studies at UCT. The duo won the monthly speculator portfolio in the university category.

The pair, whose team name ‘Limpopo Goes to the Market,’ unambiguously demonstrates their affinity to their home province, and says university-life presented them with several new challenges. They believe their success at high school, university and with the JSE Investment Challenge is a consequence of the fact that both are hard workers, and have big dreams. While Masete and Nghenabo come from humble beginnings, they strongly believe that they are destined for greater things. In her matric year, Masete obtained six distinctions and scored 100% in maths and physics; while Nghenabo’s grades were equally impressive with five distinctions. Nghenabo says they were drawn towards each other as they share a similar work ethic.

As for their success in the Investment Challenge competition, they believe that the technical orientation of their studies came in handy when it comes to analysing trends. “The Investment Challenge aims to equip the youth of South Africa with financial literacy and investment know-how. We want to ensure that when learners and students leave the education environment, they understand how to use their disposable income and develop healthy savings and investment habits,” says Ralph Speirs, CSI officer at the JSE. Also winning in the June 2021 competition are: