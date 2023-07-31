UCT Online High School launches 2024 scholarship programme

The UCT Online High School has launched its ‘Learning Liberated Scholarship Programme’ to invest in the education of learners from economically-disadvantaged families and who demonstrate academic potential. Working with notable corporate and philanthropic partners, UCT Online High School are sponsoring partial scholarships for 500 deserving learners in Grades 8 to 11 across the country.

The Learning Liberated Scholarship programme offers partial scholarships for January 2024 to make education more accessible to a diverse range of learners who may not afford the full tuition. In order for a scholarship applicant to be considered, the following eligibility criteria must be met: – Must be a South African citizen residing in South Africa

– Interested in completing a National Senior Certificate (CAPS) – Age appropriate for entry into Grades 8 to 11 – Achieved 70% and above in English Home Language and Mathematics

– In financial need (combined annual household income cannot exceed R350,000 per year) – Tertiary education and career aspirations after high school, and must submit an “Aspirations and Academic Journey Letter” – Must be in an enabling environment with laptop, internet access, printer, earphones and UPS device

– Has at least one adult supervisor to support their online education experience – Submit an Applicant Reference Letter from current school – Successfully complete a Scholarship Application Assessment

– Submit all required documents The UCT Online High School Learning Liberated Scholarship Programme opens applications on September 4, 2023 and closes on October 31, 2023.

All applications will be reviewed for short-listing by the end of November 2023, with successful recipients notified in early December 2023. These successful recipients will begin their schooling in January 2024 at UCT Online High School. "In a South African context, academic scholarships in partnership with corporate South Africa are not just desirable, but necessary. “UCT Online High School represents an educational game-changer - bridging the gap and granting deserving and capable young South Africans the opportunity to access high quality online education. It is a pivotal step we must take now in order to make a profound difference in our society, and for our youth’s future,” said Grant Ruskovich, Chief Partnerships Officer at UCT Online High School.