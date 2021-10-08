UCT Online High School looking to hire over 300 teachers and support staff

The newly established school, UCT Online High School, is looking to hire more than 300 teachers, mentors, learning coaches and general support staff across the country. The school, which launched in July as a partnership between the University of Cape Town and Cape Town-based education technology company, Valenture Institute, has already seen over 5000 learner applications.

With this online high school, UCT became the first university on the African continent to extend its expertise and impact to the secondary schooling market through an innovative online modality. The online high school has already won international education innovation awards. The school is to open for learning in January 2022, but has already seen a spike of positive responses. The UCT Online High School offers a CAPS-aligned curriculum, and enables learners in grades 8-11 in any corner of the globe with the opportunity to study at a monthly fee of R2 095 per month, making it one of the most affordable private schools in the country. Grade 12 will be offered from 2023.

“To meet this demand, the Valenture Institute and UCT Online High School are currently hiring over 300 new staff members across South Africa – from teachers, mentors and learning coaches to teaching assistants, software developers, content creators and learning designers. All to help create the most impactful school in the country with change-makers who care about systemic change and thrive in a fast-paced, purpose-driven environment,” the online high school statement read. According to the statement, the UCT Online High School team is “a team of mothers, fathers, dreamers, innovators, and believers, and they don’t just believe in a brighter future, but believe in doing everything they can to make it happen”. The online school has already identified former Nal’ibali Trust chief executive Yandiswa Xhakaza as its director and principal.