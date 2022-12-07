UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng admitted to hospital

Johannesburg - University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been admitted to hospital where she was receiving treatment. This comes after a few weeks of drama at the institution.

UCT Chair of Council Babalwa Ngonyama announced on Wednesday that Phakeng would be taking some time away earlier than her scheduled annual leave, which was to have commenced in just a few days. “Professor Phakeng is receiving medical attention and will be out of the office while recuperating. Given the stress the Vice-Chancellor has been under, this time away from the office will also serve to give her a bit of rest,” said Ngonyama. Phakeng was admitted to hospital on Monday.

Ngonyama said the UCT Council met on Tuesday and asked the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Elelwani Ramugondo to fulfil the role of acting Vice-Chancellor in the interim. “Along with the UCT senior leadership team, I have no doubt that the university is in capable hands during the Vice-Chancellor’s absence. “The university council is united in stabilising the situation, and is concerned for Professor Phakeng’s health,” she said.

“I am certain you will join the Council in wishing the Vice-Chancellor a speedy and full recovery. We have gone through a difficult few months, and my hope is that we will all come together as a united community to safeguard and strengthen our beloved university,” she added. The admission of Phakeng to hospital comes after the university was embroiled in turmoil in the last few weeks. The university had appointed an independent panel of three judges to probe allegations of misconduct against her and Ngonyama. [email protected]

