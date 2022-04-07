UFS QwaQwa campus guards on high alert, academic programme moves online following arson attack

Durban - The academic programme at the University of the Free State's QwaQwa campus will remain mostly online this week after two buildings were set alight during protests. UFS director of communication and marketing, Lacea Loader, said students will be informed by their faculties about the revised schedule, as well as arrangements regarding tests and assessments scheduled for this week on the campus.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Students will be informed by their faculties about the revised schedule, as well as arrangements regarding tests and assessments scheduled for this week on the campus," Loader said. While the campus remains open, UFS' Protection Services remain on high alert and will be monitoring. The buildings, which housed the clinic and a computer laboratory, were almost completely destroyed, with damage to both buildings estimated at R35 million.

Loader said a registered student has been arrested and a process is under way to identify more suspects. "The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students. Similarly, criminal charges will also be instituted," Loader added. It is alleged that students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in April 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment