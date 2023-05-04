UKZN bestows highest honour on late deputy minister, Bavelile Gloria Hlongwa

The University of KwaZulu-Natal honoured the former Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, the late Bavelile Gloria Hlongwa, by awarding her a Doctor of Administration posthumously. The degree was received by her mother.

This significant gesture by the University was in recognition of Hlongwa’s outstanding contribution to the betterment of South African youth and women, said UKZN. Bukani Hlongwa looks on as her daughter Lungisile is embraced by Professor Mogie Subban during a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony. Bukani Hlongwa had just accepted an honorary doctorate on behalf of her daughter, the late Bavelile Hlongwa who was the deputy minister for Mineral Resources and Energy when she died in 2019. Picture: ABHI INDARAJAN/ UKZNMEDIA Hlongwa was an active alumnus of UKZN, where she graduated with a BSc in Chemical Engineering. When she died in 2019, she was reading for a Master of Public Administration in the School of Management, Information Technology and Governance at UKZN. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities, and Fikile Masiko, a Member of Parliament, were among the notable guests attending the UKZN 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony being held at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg this week.

The two accompanied the family of Hlongwa. Hlongwa was posthumously honoured with an honorary doctorate at the event for her remarkable contributions, and also served as the first female SRC president of the institution. Later, she played an active role in the UKZN convocation, utilising her position to empower students from underprivileged backgrounds. Her commitment to the upliftment and development of women and youth was recognised at the ceremony. From a young age, Hlongwa demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities serving as the secretary of the Congress of South African Students while in high school and branch secretary of Ward 3 in Alexandra informal settlement where she lived. While pursuing her engineering studies at UKZN, she was elected to the Student Representative Council (SRC) in 2004 and elected as the first female SRC President in 2009. She later served as Deputy President of the UKZN Convocation, where she advocated for policies to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In May 2017, she was appointed Executive Deputy Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency Board; and in May 2019 was elected to South Africa’s National Assembly as Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister. Lungisile Hlongwa, sister of the late Hlongwa, delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of the family, saying they were honoured to be receiving this remarkable recognition of her sister’s commitment to academic excellence and service to humanity. She added that her late sister was a trailblazer who inspired many with her unwavering commitment to social justice and equality. She dedicated her life to serving her community and country.

Recalling her unshakable tenacity and forthrightness, Lungisile said, “Those who knew Comrade BV might argue that she was cut from the same cloth as the great and fearless forebears of the African National Congress such as of Dr Charlotte Manye Maxeke, Gertrude Shope and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.” She added that Hlongwa believed in the power of diversity and inclusivity and was a role model to many, especially young women who she constantly encouraged to strive for excellence, be bold, and take up space. Professor Fayth Ruffin, Honorary Professor of Public Governance at UKZN, who came to know Hlongwa well as a student in the MPA programme, said: “The more we came to know her and the more that she constructively challenged us and our modes of operation, the more evident it became that BV was a strong force of love and light.”