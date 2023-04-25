UKZN sets up anonymous hotline to report corruption

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has established a hotline to encourage more anonymous reporting, following an investigation into allegations of an underground network of UKZN staff and former SRC officials who have allegedly extorted as much as R80 million from landlords renting accommodation to students. According to a “Sunday Times” report that lifted the lid on the alleged corruption scandal, a group of six people have since been arrested.

The group is said to include three UKZN staff members, two former SRC presidents and one SRC member at the Howard College campus. The university has said that an internal team was dealing with the matter. In a written response by the Department of Higher Education to a Parliamentary question recently, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said law enforcement agencies were seized with the investigations.

Nzimande said that once they had concluded their investigations, he would ask for a report. He said the department supported investigations into corrupt practices at universities, including at UKZN, and has further welcomed the courage of the whistle-blowers who had exposed corruption. Nzimande committed the department’s officials to monitor all accommodation-related reports.

“In addition, the department will continue working with the heads of safety and security in all our universities, and ensure they receive the support to assist with reporting and monitoring crime at our universities,” he said. Nzimande added that a workshop was being planned to, among others, better understand the challenges around accommodation within universities, and what additional support the universities required “to ensure that accommodation management is transparent and devoid of corruption”. In a separate Parliamentary response regarding student accommodation, Nzimande said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme had developed a grading system for accommodation allowances.