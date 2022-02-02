UKZN warns applicants about enrolment scam
Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal(UKZN) has issued a warning to students about an enrolment scam by a group of people who are getting students to ‘register’ for programmes that do not exist.
UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo said the university management had been made aware of a group of individuals who were making false representations.
According to the reports, the scammers are allegedly posing as administrators of two programmes that were discontinued a few years ago - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Primary Health Care Programme (PHC) and the Bachelor of Nursing Advanced Practice Programme (BNAP).
Applicants are cautioned to be vigilant and seek enrolment information from official University channels ONLY.
Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour or correspondence anonymously, through the following channels:
- Toll-free: 0800 203 285.
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: https://www.tipoffs.com
All information on UKZN study programmes is available at www.ukzn.ac.za. A chatbot is also available to assist.
“The University of KwaZulu-Natal will pursue legal avenues to ensure that those who illegally use its name, logo and/or branding are brought to book,” said Zondo.