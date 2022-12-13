Umalusi ‘concerned’ over matric WhatsApp cheating scandal

Johannesburg - Umalusi has issued a statement to reassure the public that the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, will continue using its robust quality assurance mechanisms to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the National Senior Certificate, following allegations that matric pupils and teachers cheated in their final exams by providing answers in WhatsApp groups. In a statement issued by Umalusi on Tuesday, it stated that it had learnt from the media that there were some candidates who have been caught cheating via a WhatsApp group in Mpumalanga.

According to the reports, the candidates in question paid teachers to have access to the answers posted on the particular WhatsApp group and during toilet breaks while the examinations were in session. Umalusi said it is awaiting the submission of the report on this matter by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). “As a standard practice, the report will, once received, be tabled for the consideration of the relevant structures of Umalusi Council for a decision. The decision taken will eventually be communicated publicly.

“In order not to be pre-emptive, Umalusi is unable to communicate on this matter prior to the receipt and consideration of the DBE’s report,” Umalusi stated. CEO of Umalusi, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, added that they will continue using its “rigorous and robust quality assurance mechanisms to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the National Senior Certificate.” It's been alleged that pupils paid R1 500 to the teachers to join the WhatsApp group. During exams the pupils allegedly went to the toilets to check the answers on their phones.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams across the country ended last week, with rewrite opportunities for matrics who missed their exams due to reasons beyond their control. The Mpumalanga Department of Education issued a statement on Monday, saying it viewed the allegations of cheating reported at some centres within the Manyeleti Circuit of Bohlabela District very seriously. “The department is disturbed that there are people and forces who are hell-bent to do anything and everything to bypass systems put in place to uphold the credibility and integrity of the public examinations.The good thing is that the department has advanced and sophisticated processes in place to identify such people or forces and to expose them for who and what they are,” it said.