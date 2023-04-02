Umalusi launches online system to replace lost or damaged certificates

Johannesburg - The council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, Umalusi, has launched an online application system to replace damaged or lost certificates. The system was launched on Thursday during a webinar held by the council titled “Innovatively replacing your lost or damaged certificate issued by Umalusi”.

It said the new system had significantly reduced the turnaround time and costs involved in replacing a lost or damaged certificate. “Candidates can access the system from anywhere (home or office) via a cellphone or personal computer to apply directly to Umalusi to replace their lost or damaged certificates,” it said. Candidates can collect their replacement certificates from Umalusi within two working days after applying. The application fee is R137.00.

“Alternatively, a candidate can pay R202.00 (R137.00 for the certificate and R65.00 for courier fees) to have the certificate sent within 7 working days to their chosen physical address anywhere within the borders of South Africa,” it said. During the webinar, the council mentioned that participants commended the system and said it was convenient, helpful and easy to access. It said learning from other systems helped in improving their own practice. “I used the online application system for my lost certificate and received it,” an attendee said. Someone from the university sector said: “Online verification of results will be very helpful to universities during registration periods.”

The Kenya National Examinations Council education officials who attended the webinar spoke about a similar system catering for all examination-related queries which has been in use in Kenya since 2018. Education stakeholder organisations in South Africa and the Botswana Examinations Council participated in the webinar. [email protected]