Umalusi says it’s all systems go for the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams

Johannesburg - The board of Umalusi said they are ready for the 2022 NSC exams. The news was announced by the Umalusi CEO at Protea Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Friday morning. Umalusi is the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training that moderates the educational systems and processes.

Story continues below Advertisement

The final countdown for the annual National Senior Certificate exams has begun across the country, and the MECs in all the provinces have been unveiling their state of readiness ahead of the 2022 matric final exams. All the Education MECs are confident that their provinces will do well in their exams. The 2022 National Senior Certificate final exams are expected to run from October 31 to December 7. Some 755 981 matric pupils will be sitting for the school-leaving qualification. The MEC for Education department in Mpumalanga said it is the first time that the province has registered such a high number of matric candidates.

He said there were 71 582 full-time candidates who had registered to sit for the 2022 NSC exams, and he is happy about it because it confirms that the majority of learners that enter their system in Grade R, the majority of them do make it to Grade 12. However, the basic education department indicated that power cuts has as the final exams will begin soon. The worry was that schoolchildren would struggle to study at night because of power cuts. The department said it continued to liaise closely with Eskom about the situation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hope of the authorities, educationalists and stakeholders is that the class of 2022 will not be disturbed by load shedding during their exams and study time. [email protected] Current Affairs