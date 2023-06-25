Umalusi warns public of bogus online schools issuing fake certificates

Johannesburg - The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi, has warned the public against illegal online schools selling fake certificates purporting to be accredited by it. The certificates are advertised through various social media platforms.

This comes after unauthorised institutions circulate fake accreditation certificates or emails claiming to be accredited by Umalusi. It is alleged that the institutions issue students with fake letters bearing the Umalusi logo which letters are purported to be legitimate registration letters. In addition, the institutions make students write exams using old question papers accessed from the websites of provincial education departments. “Beware of bogus online schools and websites that sell fake certificates,” Umalusi cautioned the public.

The council expressed concerns about the bogus online school certificates being sold to unsuspecting members of the public. “Umalusi is the only institution in South Africa that is legislatively mandated to issue certificates of learner achievement in respect of the NSC, SC(a), NC(V) levels 2-4, N2-N3, and GETC: ABET. No other body or person is allowed to issue any of these certificates,” it stated. Umalusi CEO, Mafu Rakometsi, condemned the fraudulent activity and said that the council has not accredited any online school to offer any of its qualifications. “In the same vein, Umalusi is not aware of any such institution having been registered by any provincial education department,” he said.

The quality assurance council, alerted the public that the practice of selling and buying fake certificates was a criminal offence that is punishable by law. It advised the public to visit its website www.umalusi-online.org.za/enquiries to verify the accreditation status of an independent school or a private college. Umalusi urged all employers in the public and private sectors to verify their current or future employees’ qualifications through the agencies that Umalusi has contracts with.

“Their names are available on the Umalusi website (www.umalusi.org.za). Simply click on the Certification & Verification icon. The verification service is reserved for the qualifications/certificates that are issued by Umalusi,” it added. Umalusi said it was working with the SAPS on various cases that concern unaccredited institutions that have admitted students into non-existing programmes. Furthermore, Umalusi encouraged the public to report any case that involved operating an illegal institution to the relevant provincial education department.