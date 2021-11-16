Umlazi teacher takes to Twitter to fundraise for Grade 3 class farewell

UMLAZI teacher Brooklyn Masuku, 25, is hard at work trying to raise funds for his Grade 3 classroom farewell. The children who come from struggling homes have persevered in their academics despite challenges brought their way.

Masuku said his Grade 3 class at Qondokuhle Primary School are hard-working and pass with good grades. Most of the learners are from underprivileged homes and the community where they are from is limited to some basic resources, he said. “This farewell is to show gratitude and appreciation, especially because they come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We want to give them an experience of a lifetime since some never had such an experience in their lifetime, it’s only good that we are contributing to their happiness, said Masuku. @DjLeSoulSa @OscarMbo I hope this message finds you well; I am Brooklyn Masuku 25, all the way from umlazi Kwa E.

I am an teacher at Qondokuhle Primary School and I am lover of kids, I currently teach ( Grade 3 A B ); English, IsiZulu and Life skills. pic.twitter.com/Wbt4VW7hxx — Brooklyn Masuku ✨ (@BrooklynMasuku) November 15, 2021 The teacher said some of the homes the children come from have no electricity and they struggle to get water, at times. These childrens’ uniforms are also not to the standards of the school, but the learners still attend school religiously. “The learners sometimes come to school with empty stomachs without even having money or food for lunch. With the little that I have sometimes I try to buy some fat cakes to keep them going for the day,” said Masuku.

Masuku said he connected with his learners’ struggle as he too, was raised by a single mother who faced financial hardships. Sometimes he would miss out in some school activities and events, he added. “My mother had a lot on her plate so I missed out on our Friday fair and other events that needed me to pay because my mother could not afford it. “I missed out on my Grade 7 and 12 farewell because of financial constraints. I know how it feels at school's most important events so I would like to make their experience different from mine,” he said.

The farewell is set to take place in November 25. The idea for the party is to have a braai at the school or even get the learners “streetwise 2” meals. The theme of the party is denim and white. “We don’t really need a lot of money; a food voucher, R1 000 or even R2 000 will go a long way. We just want them to feel special for the day,” the teacher said.

If you want to donate you can reach out out to Brooklyn Masuku on 082 869 8580. Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at Qondokuhle Primary School, 539 E Guerilla Road, Umlazi, Durban 4066. Food vouchers can be sent to 082 869 8580.

Banking details Standard Bank Account holder: S Masuku