Understanding the different types of learning disorders

HelpGuide.org describes learning disorders as an umbrella term for a variety of learning problems. A learning disorder is not a problem with intelligence or motivation, and children with learning disorders are not lazy or dumb.

In fact, most are just as smart as everyone else. Learning disorders can also be present with emotional or behavioural disorders, such as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or anxiety.

Learning disabilities look different from one child to another. The problems are different, but they are all learning disorders. It’s not always easy to identify learning disabilities.

Remember that children who don’t have learning disorders might experience some of these difficulties at various times. It becomes a concern when there is a consistent unevenness in your child’s ability to master certain skills.

In Part 1 of our series, we take a look at four of the most common learning disorders and their symptoms.