Universities and TVET colleges to battle it out in this year’s Campus Cup Challenge

Reigniting passion for app development among SA youth is key to the 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Campus Cup challenge – a stand-alone category of the awards in which universities and college campuses battle it out for a share of R200 000. Open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 24 and enrolled in an accredited tertiary education institution, the Campus Cup is an existing challenge in which each entry represents a particular institution and community within the category.

Story continues below Advertisement

A live leader board and heat map will track the number of entries per institution as well as the top shortlists, the finalists and the ultimate winner, which will be announced at MTN App of the Year Awards in October. Students from across the country are encouraged to register to enter and represent their campuses. “Nurturing our country’s explosive young talent while finding solutions for building a better South Africa is a key focus of our annual App of the Year Awards,” says Kholofelo Magagane, head of marketing at MTN Business.

“Each year we work hard to uncover and celebrate the local talent and out-of-the-box thinking that drives disruption and change. “For us, only through creating a tech-first developer eco-system that provides opportunities for our youth and solutions for our people, will we change the future of our continent. “As MTN journeys from a telco to a techco, our ambition is to build leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our youth will be the ones to lead us into the future – we need to make sure they are given the recognition they deserve to keep pushing for greatness. “And this is what the Campus Cup is all about,” said Magagane. Although the Campus Cup has a ring-fenced prize of R200 000, the students also qualify for the main App of the Year award, competing with participants in all other categories to stand a chance to win the R1 million grand prize.

Story continues below Advertisement