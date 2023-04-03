Universities open admission applications for 2024

Johannesburg – The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has officially opened the applications for admission to undergraduate qualifications for the 2024 academic year. The applications to study any undergraduate and postgraduate programme opened on April 1 and will close on October 31. The application is free on the university website.

The university has also encouraged Grade 12 pupils to apply in time for their programmes of choice to secure spaces. UJ has cautioned and advised applicants who will be applying to the university to be aware of people who will present themselves as university employees to demand cash and relevant documents. “All applicants are advised to please not send cash through the mail or leave documents and cash with any unauthorised persons,” it said. Recently, UJ has been reaffirmed as a leader in Accounting Education in South Africa, according to the most recent findings of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Initial Test of Competence (ITC). The students achieved a 95% pass rate and 249 successfully passed ITC.

It said it was proud of its long history as an academic institution of excellence and being a leader in Accounting Education. “UJ celebrates being the leader in the transformation of the Accounting profession by (for the 16th consecutive year) contributing the largest number of successful African candidates (179 candidates) to pass the ITC of all residential universities,” it said. The University of the Free State has also opened the applications for the 2024 academic year.