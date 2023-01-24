Universities warn students of registration scams

Universities have warned first year students to be aware of fraudulent messages on social media from third parties posing as representatives of institutions and asking for payment during the registration period. The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) have warned students to be on the alert for potential scammers during registration time.

“Please be aware of fraudulent requests on social media from third parties posing as UJ representatives and asking for payment, particularly during registration. Take note we will never ask you for payment outside of the registration portal found on u-link, or through direct deposit,” UJ said. UKZN said the scammers offered to help with acquiring financial assistance, student accommodation, registration and places in academic programmes. UKZN also said it was aware of unknown individuals – claiming to belong to the EFF SC – who are inviting students to campus to assist them with late applications and walk-in registrations.

“They are also threatening to burn some properties belonging to the university as further incentives to lure victims. The EFF SC has confirmed that they have no knowledge of this initiative and distanced themselves from the scam,” it said. It said anyone trespassing and damaging university property would be prosecuted. For registration purposes, parents and students were advised to look at the information posted on the university’s website.

“All registration processes must be completed online and from remote locations, there will be no registration services assistance on any of our campuses,” UKZN said. UJ also highlighted there would be no walk-in at their campuses. “Due to the high number of enquiries and applications UJ received, there will again be no walk-ins during the registration period,” it said