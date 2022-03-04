10 000 unemployed TVET graduates to be placed in workplaces from April 2022, says Blade Nzimande

Despite challenges imposed by Covid -19 and the economic downturn, the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) system remains resilient and committed to creating opportunities for unemployed graduates. Currently, South Africa is faced with a high unemployment rate which stands at a record 66.5 % among young people between the ages of 15-24.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the two-day engagements with the SETAs on their role in fighting unemployment, inequality, and poverty through Higher Education and Science and Innovation, Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said the DHET and SETAs would place 10 000 unemployed TVET graduates in workplaces from April 2022. “I confirmed our commitment to ensure that the skills development system will indeed be offering about 100 000 opportunities, including but not limited to, learnerships, apprenticeships, as well as internships. We urge our young people, in particular, to look out for these opportunities in the SETA and other skills levy offerings,” said Nzimande. Nzimande added that the primary aim of these placements was to assist the transition of our young people from learning to working.

“I also wish to upfront call upon all employers to open their workplaces for the placement of both TVET college students as well as to give workplace exposure to TVET college lecturers, so that they teach and train in what is currently needed by industry.” As of March 2011, there are 21 SETAs, with each SETA responsible for managing and creating learnerships, internships, unit-based skills programmes, and apprenticeships within its jurisdiction. Every industry and occupation in SA is covered by one of the 21 SETAs. According to Nzimande, in addition to the 107 000 workplace-based learning opportunities, which includes Learnerships, Internships, Work Integrated Learning, for the Financial Year 2022/23, the DHET is also targeting 20 500 opportunities for apprentices, 22 500 for artisanal trades; 31 300 for those completing learnerships and 148 000 for learners entering into various other skills development programmes, such as digital skills, crop production and plant production.

Nzimande also vowed that the DHET, together with the chairpersons and the CEOs of all our SETAs, will fight corruption within the sector. "As I conclude, I want to indicate that together with the chairpersons and the CEOs of all our SETAs, we have also agreed to fight all forms of maladministration and acts of corruption within our SETAs," he said.