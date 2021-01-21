4 jobs of the future

With technology advancing at a rapid pace, here are some future careers to consider which will probably be well paid. Solar/wind energy technician Radiation from the sun is converted into electricity. A solar photovoltaic technician takes preventative measures and maintains a solar plant. The technician makes sure all health, safety and environment protocols are followed. The technician must also ensure the solar plant runs to maximum effect and is responsible for drafting technical reports on all events. The job entails assembling, installing, fixing and maintaining solar energy produced by solar panel systems. They need attention to detail, maths skills and electrical knowledge, as do wind technicians. Wind turbine technician was the fastest growing job in America in 2017. Wind power turbine service technicians service, maintain and repair wind turbines. The job involves the inspection, diagnosis and maintenance and repair of wind turbines. They should be able to resolve mechanical, hydraulic or electrical problems.

They are expected to inspect the exterior; check the physical integrity of towers; climb towers to troubleshoot or repair turbine equipment; collect data for research and analysis; conduct routine maintenance on the turbines; test the electrical components and systems; test the mechanical and hydraulic systems; and service underground transmission systems, wind field substations and fibre optic sensors and control systems. They also need to be able to replace worn out or non-operational components.

Wind technicians must be able to work in confined spaces, though they do also work outside. They also need to be comfortable with heights.

Software developer

Software developers create and brainstorm computer programs, systems, websites and various applications. They analyse the needs of users and proceed to design, develop and test software to meet the specified requirements. They also suggest software upgrades for a client's programmes and systems.

They are able to design pieces of applications or systems and figure out how the pieces will work together. Programs can be written to enable companies to perform specific tasks. They retrieve and manipulate data to analyse a system's capability. They meet clients, determine the clients needs and then develop a suitable product, ensuring usability and quality.

Software developers need strong computer programming applications and skills. They also need adaptability as technology changes quickly.

Information security analyst

Information security analysts secure archiving solutions. They secure information for companies in a safe manner, to keep data secure from unauthorised access or alteration, whether it is being stored or transmitted. It's basically cybersecurity, protecting both the network and the application used.

Information security analysts also do restoration and mitigation. With the nature of the information, confidentiality (passwords, encryption authentication and defence), integrity of data (so it can't be modified either by accident or purposefully), and availability (ensuring data is available to those with permissions) are important. You may find yourself adapting to different security principals when you're working for a hospital or a bank institution, for example. High-level security breaches have made this job much in demand.

Biomedical engineer

A biomedical engineer analyses and engineers solutions to problems in biology and medicine, to improve quality and effectiveness of patient care.

Biomedical engineers may test biomedical equipment and devices, for example, artificial internal organs, machines for diagnosing medical problems and replacement body parts or rehabilitation equipment. They also install, adjust, repair, maintain or provide technical support for biomedical equipment.

The ability to work well in a team is important. Biomedical engineers also train clinicians and other personnel on the proper use of equipment. They combine engineering principles with medical and biological sciences in the course of their jobs. They also conduct research to solve clinical problems.