Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

Rhodes University will be honouring the people’s advocate Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza SC at its virtual graduation.

Ntsebeza will be awarded with a degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) at the university's 72nd graduation which will be held virtually on April 28.

The advocate has held numerous positions which include African Court for Human Rights and People’s Rights Judge and Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice Ombudsman.

Vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said the honorary doctorate for Ntsebeza is in recognition and celebration of his long, sustained and exceptional contribution as an advocate and an activist for political and human rights, human dignity and social justice in our country and beyond.

“I am delighted that the Rhodes University community has seen it fit to honour advocate Ntsebeza’s many and significant contributions and warmly congratulate him on this notable achievement.

“His unwavering commitment and dedication to the social justice demanded of him to take a brave and courageous stand against the formidable force of apartheid.

“Our country owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation for all the sacrifices he has made throughout his life in our liberation struggle and as a voice of conscience for that which is good,” said Dr Mabizela.

Ntsebeza born and bred in Cala, in the Eastern Cape, like many young South Africans in the 1970s was involved in the struggle against apartheid.

He has Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in History and African Languages (IsiXhosa), a B.Proc, a four-year law degree from Unisa, Postgraduate Certificate in Constitutional Litigation and a LLM from UCT.

The most recent appointment for Ntsebeza was in February this year, when he was voted by a large majority of members of the All Council for a judgeship position, for an initial period of six years, in the African Court for Human and People’s Rights.

He is the former Chancellor of Fort Hare University.

He has recently been appointed as the Cricket South Africa’s new Social Justice Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the university was also proud to announce that 66% of the people graduating in Rhodes University’s third virtual graduation ceremony are women.

“Over the last few years, the University has seen a steady increase in women graduates.

“Of the 2 204 graduates at this graduation, 1 448 are women,” the university said in a statement.

The graduands in their categories are as follows: