Anna Nnenna Abengowe joins UJ Graduate School of Architecture deputy director

The University of Johannesburg has appointed Anna Nnenna Abengowe as the Deputy Director of the Graduate School of Architecture (GSA). Anna Abengowe holds a Bachelor in Art History from Boston University and a Master’s in Architecture from Princeton University. After extensive experience working in corporate architecture (The Rockwell Group, AECOM and Woods Bagot) in the United States, Anna was motivated to shift to education and pedagogy in Africa when introduced to the GSA in 2017.

Speaking on her appointment, she said the education of an African architect became a weighty consideration to challenge and expand the accumulated knowledge gained through years in practice. “I am thrilled to be joining a School charged with a community of talented and passionate faculty, personnel and students; individuals dedicated to advancing the project to interrogate and implement transformative pedagogy in South Africa,” Abengow said. Founded by Prof Lesley Lokko, who implemented the Unit System Africa in a profound act of pedagogical transformation, the GSA is one of the most radical undertakings in architectural education on the African continent. “Now in its seventh year, it is a privilege to join such an exceptional community of educators, researchers and students at such a notable and authentically public institution,” she added.

As the Deputy Director, Abengow looks forward to working closely with GSA Director Prof Mark Raymond and the entire GSA community and contributing to strategies on curriculum reform, the expansion of programme offerings, develop the School’s international reputation and build upon critical disciplinary linkages whilst strengthening the current level of academic inquiry and excellence. “Anna brings valuable international experience and knowledge to the GSA. We are looking forward to her contribution to the evolution of the School as we embark on a range of new trajectories,” said Prof Mark Raymond, Director, Graduate School of Architecture. IOL