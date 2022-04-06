Blade Nzimande calls on institutions to finalise submissions to avoid delays on NSFAS allowances

Durban - Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande has called on all institutions to ensure that they finalise the submission of their registration data to NSFAS to ensure that there are no delays in processing the transfers. Nzimande said that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received the first tranche of its budgetary allocation for the first quarter of the financial year and is ready to release student allowances .

Story continues below Advertisment

“NSFAS will now commence with processing payments to institutions in order to pay student allowances from Friday, April 8, 2022,” said Nzimande. In a statement released on Tuesday, NSFAS confirmed that it had received the first portion of its budgetary allocation for the first quarter of the financial year. “An official communication has been sent to all institutions on the allowance payment process. The institutions that have complied with the 2022 approved NSFAS Eligibility Criteria and Conditions for Financial Aid will receive payment from NSFAS.

“The communique from NSFAS further requests institutions to abide by the funding rules set out in the NSFAS Eligibility Criteria and Conditions for Financial Aid, when disbursing funding to students,” said NSFAS. A number of universities have had to shut down campuses due to threats and violent student protests over unpaid study materials and meal allowances. Nzimande condemned the torching of the University of Free State Qwaqwa campus clinic and part of the media room by unknown arsonists on Monday night.

Story continues below Advertisment