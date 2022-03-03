Central University of Technology’s agricultural programme sows positive seeds in Thaba Nchu

THE YOUTH of Gladstone Village in Thaba Nchu, Free State, with the support of Central University Technology (CUT) Enactus are taking their future into their own hands. CUT students are working with the youth in Thaba Nchu, through the Enactus Village FA (Crop Farming) Project, to improve the local economic development of their village. They are also assisting the community to produce crops that will meet the required standard on the commercial market.

Enactus is the world’s largest experiential learning platform dedicated to creating a better world while developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators. Enactus CUT project manager, Kabelo Makhetha, described the progress of the project, which was delayed by the pandemic. “When we first arrived here, we noticed that these people have land and the motivation, but they don’t have resources. And for someone to be a successful farmer they need to be enabled.

“For example, there is a reservoir 2km from here, but it does not capture all the water in this area, and most of it ends up going back to the nearby streams. “Instead, we realised the community needed water tanks to assist in this regard. Progress since 2019 with the project includes planting potatoes on land which has never been farmed before and we also managed to grow the project from small-scale farming to commercial farming,” said Makhetha. Enactus CUT comprises of young student leaders involved valuable community engagement in various communities

Nkosinathi Palole said he was hesitant when he joined the project, but with time he has seen the value of learning from one’s elders and applying their knowledge and wisdom to improve one’s life. “My father has been a part of the Village FA Project for quite a long time, but I never really understood exactly what he did until I sat down with him. He explained the true value of farming, and being a part of the legacy that our elder generation wants to leave for us,” said Palole. Village FA Project deputy headman, David Ske, added that it had been encouraging to see the youth taking part in this project and making a meaningful change in their community, leaving them a legacy that won’t go to waste.