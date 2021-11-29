City of Cape Town encourages youth to apply for skills development programme

JOBLESS youth living in the Cape are encouraged to apply for various skills development and training programes that have been opened by the City of Cape Town. The local municipality announced that its Education, Training and Development framework has been approved.

“The City is now once again able to offer the following opportunities: the Work Integrated Learning; Skills Programme; Infrastructure Skills Development Grant and the Graduate Internship Programme to the unemployed youth in Cape Town,” the municipality said. Youth aged between 18 and 35 are encouraged to apply for these skills development opportunities before February 1. Applications will be recorded on an open database until it is reviewed. Successful applicants will then be contacted when opportunities for these programmes become available during the financial year. City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys urged the youth to apply as the City moratorium on skills development programme has been lifted.

“I urge our unemployed youth in particular, to explore the programmes on offer and to apply. These programmes will provide learners with the stepping stone they need to jumpstart their careers. “I am extremely excited about the Infrastructure Skills Development Grant programme as well as this provides a unique opportunity to graduates in engineering and science to get exposure in various science and engineering fields at the City. Gaining working experience at a municipality such as the City of Cape Town at any point in one’s professional life will no doubt benefit any ambitious graduate eager to make a difference,” said Uys. Applications for the following programmes are now open:

Graduate Internship Programme (GIP): The City offers internship programmes to graduate students who have completed their qualification at a University of Technology. The programme may be either part-time or full time for the purpose of skills transfer. Applicants are required to be in the possession of a national diploma or degree. For more information on the GIP please see the link to the advertisement. This programme has a quarterly intake of graduates during the financial year. Skills Programme: This programme gives practical exposure to candidates with the objective of providing structured practical learning opportunities. Applicants are required to be in the possession of a Grade 9/10/11 or national senior certificate. Work Integrated Learning (WIL): The City offers a programme which integrates academic learning with its application in the workplace, where such learning is a specific requirement to obtain a formal qualification. This work experience is usually defined, with clear learning outcomes and is formally known as In-Service Training. Applicants are required to be in the possession of a national certificate – N6.