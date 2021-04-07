Deadline for input on Maties Language Policy set for April 12

Stellenbosch University (SU) is asking for public input on its drafted revised Language Policy. SU is revising its Language Policy which was last finalised in 2016. As part of the five-year revision cycle prescribed in the policy itself, amendments have to be made to the policy this year. “Section 10 of the Language Policy (2016) stipulates that the policy ‘lapses five years after the date of its implementation’ and that it ‘must be reviewed during its fifth year of operation’. The current policy was implemented at the beginning of 2017. All comments can only be submitted via a digital platform.

A link on the University’s language webpage provides access to this submission platform. The deadline for public comment is Monday, April 12.

Staff, students, alumni and other interested parties were invited via email, statements on the SU website, media articles and advertisements in newspapers to participate in the first public participation period that started on March 20.

The Language Policy Revision Task Team compiled a first draft of a revised policy for public consultation. A second public participation process is planned for later this year.

In a statement, SU said the revision will be informed further by, amongst others, the SU Vision 2040 and Strategic Framework 2019–2024 which has been adopted and implemented after the Language Policy (2016) was approved, as well as the Language Policy Framework for Public Higher Education Institutions determined in terms of section 27(2) of the Higher Education Act, 1997 (Act 101 of 1997 as amended).

The task team also considered various other documents and pertinent factors in compiling a first draft, including amongst others the current national policy context; the findings of student and staff satisfaction and language proficiency surveys; demographic information; Language Day reports; language reports to Senate and Council; the implementation costs of the Language Policy (2016) and the role of augmented remote teaching, learning and assessment (ARTLA).

All the input will be uploaded to the digital platform and compile a response report. All submissions will be considered but it may not be possible to include all comments in the second draft of the revised Language Policy (2016​) that will be made available for further input in the second semester of the year. ​