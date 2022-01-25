Department of Employment and Labour encourages job seekers to visit website for vacancies

The Department of Employment and Labour is encouraging those seeking employment to visit its website where a list of available jobs has been listed. A tweet posted by the department said there were jobs listed on the department’s website. Those jobs are open for application up until February 7 with a deadline time of 4pm.

Good morning, please visit the Departmental website for the latest vacancies with closing date of 7 February 2022 at 16:00 pic.twitter.com/rgCIoxbmZO — Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) January 24, 2022 Some of the vacancies listed are: Provisioning clerk

Accounting and books clerk

Personnel officer at Human Resources Management

Inspector

Claims assessors

Client service officer at Registrations Services

Senior administration clerks

Employer Service Officer

Team leaders

Assistant directors Unemployment in the country has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in a lot of companies losing money and in turn laying off workers in an attempt to keep the business afloat. According to StatsSA acting deputy director-general Nozipho Tshabalala, the number of people joining the ranks of the unemployed continues to rise in the country. Statistics SA said the unemployment rate stood at 34.4%.

This was a part of the impact made by the pandemic on employment during the second quarter of 2021. StatsSA said the second quarter saw an increase of 1.8% in jobless people, compared with the first quarter. IOL reported, based on statistics provided by StatsSA, that black African women were the most vulnerable with an unemployment rate of 41.0% in quarter 2.