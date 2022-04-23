DHET raises concerns after TUT, DUT and CPUT students struggle to register with SA Dental Technicians Council

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has issued a statement raising concerns about the dilemma facing graduates from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) who have completed their National Diploma in Dental Technology and are unable to register with the South African Dental Technicians Council (SADTC). In a statement, the Department said it urgently convened a meeting on April 13, 2022 with the Council on Higher Education (CHE), South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and Universities South Africa (USAf) to get a common understanding of the situation and collectively agree on a way forward to address the plight of dental technology students.

“It was agreed that meetings will be requested with the Department of Health and SADTC in the short-term to address and resolve matters raised by the students and Universities of Technology; and in the medium-to-longer term address any conflicting pieces of legislation with regards to accrediting quality councils, statutory professional bodies oversight, and registration bodies,” it said. In an article published by News24, in 2019, Dental Technology final year class from the Durban University of Technology received a mixed bag of results, as they were told they had passed according to DUT’s standards, but had failed according to SADTC standards. This meant that the students would have to repeat the year and graduate a year later.

According to reports, this has been a more than a year-long dispute between the universities, students and the SADTC, which has resulted in graduates from the three universities being left in limbo. The DHET, CHE, SAQA and USAf said they are committed to continue engaging at the highest levels towards the resolution of the dilemma experienced by pipeline students and graduates who have completed the National Diploma in Dental Technology and are unable to find gainful employment. IOL