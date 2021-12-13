Digital crowdfunding platform raises over R21 million paying out fees of over 300 students

Over R21.3 million has been paid out in funding 351 students in need of financial aid across the country by digital crowdfunding organisation, Feenix. The crowdfunding platform was established to help students connect with communities and funders to pursue a debt-free education. Corporate and individual funders can invest an amount of their choosing in youth education through the platform by contributing to the remaining balance of a student’s university fees.

According to the platform, the economic impact made by the ongoing nationwide lockdown strained students’ ability to fund their tertiary studies. And, through crowdfunding pay-outs, Feenix sought to enable students to enter 2022 with a stronger sense of certainty in an uncertain economic context. Leana de Beer, chief executive officer of Feenix said: “The pandemic has been a catalyst of turbulence for students who need financial support for their studies. While tertiary education fees were already quite high pre-pandemic, funding challenges for students have been exacerbated by the private sector’s tight-pursed response to the national Covid-19 lockdown.” Since the launch of the platform in 2017 over R85.6 million has been raised assisting 2325 students.