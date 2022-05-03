Dr Reuel Khoza set to take over the reigns as UKZN’s new Chancellor

Dr Reuel Khoza is set to be installed as the new Chancellor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal this week. The installation will be followed by the University’s first in-person graduation ceremonies in more than two years.

As Chancellor, Khoza will serve as the titular head of the University - presiding over graduation ceremonies, conferring degrees and awarding diplomas and certificates, among other functions. He will also perform such functions as assigned to him from time to time by the Council of the University. The tenure of the Chancellor may not exceed two consecutive terms of office. He was appointed to serve a four-year term in late 2021, but his official installation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Distinguished thinker, businessman, President of the Institute of Directors, Africanist, public speaker, and change agent at the forefront of black economic empowerment, Khoza is both a practitioner and theorist in the field of African leadership. He has been hailed as a role model of leadership in corporate life. As President of the Institute of Directors (IoD) he co-authored King Reports II, III and IV on Corporate Governance.

He is currently Chairman and major shareholder of Aka Capital (Pty) Limited, an investment holdings and private equity company with investments in various industries. He was the first Black chairman of Eskom Holdings. He later chaired the Public Investment Corporation Ltd (PIC), Nedbank Group Limited, Corobrik (Pty) Limited, Globeleq (an African continental investor in the energy sector focusing on renewables; funded by the Commonwealth Development Corporation [CDC] and the Norwegian Fund). He has been a director of several companies in which Aka Capital was invested, including Nampak, Old Mutual plc, Protea Hospitality Holdings, and Sasol Oil. He was also director of Standard Bank Group and Liberty Life Group.

Khoza’s qualifications include BA Honours (Psychology) from the University of the North, now University of Limpopo, a MA Marketing Management degree from the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom, an Engineering Doctorate (Business) from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, a Programme for Management Development (PMD) certificate from Harvard Business School in the USA, an International Programme for Board Members (IPBM) from IMD, Lausanne in Switzerland and a Doctorate of Laws Honoris Causa from Rhodes University, a D Econ Honoris Causa from University of Free State. Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa, from University of Warwick in January 2020. He is a former Chancellor of the University of Limpopo (2007 – 2017) and Medunsa (2007 – 2012). As Chancellor of the University of Limpopo he succeeded former president Nelson Mandela at his alma mater; and was pivotal for raising funds for the establishment of the Chair of Audit & Accounting. Dr Khoza is currently Chairman of Assupol Holdings Ltd and Assupol Insurance Company, and he was recently (2021) appointed Chairman of Discovery Bank and Discovery Bank Holdings.

He is Fellow and President of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, former member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Panel (under President Thabo Mbeki), and former member of the Honorary International Investment Council of the President of Nigeria. Khoza serves as a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance in South Africa; in 2002 he chaired the section that dealt with triple bottom line reporting and in 2008 convened its task group on integrated sustainability reporting. A Chartered Director SA, he deputised Mervyn King in King III and King IV. He is also a founding member, past director and patron of the Black Management Forum (BMF), former council member of the South African Institute of Management and a Programme Pioneer of "Nelson Mandela - The Champion Within". UKZN Executive Director of Corporate Affairs, Normah Zondo, said they were honoured to welcome Khoza as UKZN's fourth Chancellor.

