DUT gears up to host virtual Autumn grad ceremories, celebrating the class of 2021

The Durban University of Technology is gearing up to host the 2022 Virtual Autumn Graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 13 and Monday, May 16.
The virtual graduation ceremonies will be streamed on the DUT website: www.dut.ac.za and on the DUT YouTube channel: DutCampusTv at 12:00, midday.
The virtual graduation ceremonies will be followed by celebratory physical graduation events, whose dates will be announced in due course, once the University has finalized venues for the Durban and Pietermaritzburg celebratory graduations.
Details of the physical graduation ceremonies will be communicated to all university stakeholders and to the graduates from the Class of 2021, using the official DUT communications platforms.
The virtual ceremonies next week will be held to honour and recognise the academic excellence of the Class of 2021. The first ceremony will feature graduands from the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics, the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment and from the Faculty of Health Sciences. Meanwhile, graduands from the Faculty of Management Sciences, the Faculty of Arts and Design and from the Faculty of Applied Sciences, will be presented during the second online ceremony on Monday, May 16.
A total number of 9081 DUT students from the Durban and Midlands campuses will graduate, comprising of 5421 women and 3660 men. DUT will award 8602 undergraduate qualifications whilst 479 students will graduate for their post-graduate degrees.
Total number of graduands per Faculty is as follows:
Faculty of Management Sciences - 3344
Faculty of Accounting and Informatics - 2621
Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment - 1169
Faculty of Health Sciences - 488
Faculty of Applied Sciences - 852
Faculty of Arts and Design - 607
DUT would like to congratulate all of our graduates for striving for academic excellence. We are proud that they successfully reached this milestone.
A special thank you to the family, friends and funders who supported them through the course of their studies.
“We also recognise the positive role played by our staff from the academic, administration and support services at DUT. Just like the year 2020, 2021 was also a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well done to our graduates and staff for adapting to the changes and for working hard to achieve success,” said DUT Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan.
The Autumn Graduation ceremonies will be officially constituted by the DUT Chancellor, Nonkululeko Nyembezi.