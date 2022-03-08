DUT rubbishes claims of promising Higher Certificate recipients placement for Diploma programmes

A group of Higher certificate recipients from the Durban University Of Technology have been stranded and spending nights on the pavement outside the university gates after claiming that the university refused them enrolment for Diploma programmes. Human Resources higher certificate recipient Fikile Biyela from Richards Bay said they were told to pass all their modules by 60% on average, and they will enrol in a National Diploma course.

“The HOD of the faculty of management sciences said we must pass all modules by 60% average and we will get placement and enrol for a National Diploma. We came here on January 10, and up until now, we have not received any help from the university.” Biyela said. Senior director of corporate affairs at DUT Alan Khan disputed these claims saying the university never promised Higher Certificate students automatic entry into a Diploma programme. “The allegations raised by some Higher Certificate recipients have also been discussed with the SRC after this matter was raised last year. We reiterate that at no point did the university promise Higher Certificate students automatic entry into a Diploma programme.

“The completion of a Higher Certificate does not imply immediate or automatic admission towards a diploma qualification within a given academic year, regardless of the results obtained. Furthermore, the completion of a particular Higher Certificate qualification does not imply that the university is obliged to grant the student admission to all Diploma programmes that are offered at the institution.” Khan said. The group also alleged that one of them was admitted to hospital after trying to commit suicide as she regarded herself as failure in a suicide note that she left for her friend. Khan said the DUT was not aware of such, and the SRC has not informed the university of the alleged incident.

He further stated where space exists in select Diploma programmes, DUT may be able to admit students with a Higher Certificate qualification. “A Higher Certificate is an exit level qualification, meaning, once you pass and complete the Higher Certificate course, that marks the end of that specific programme. “Where space exists in select Diploma programmes, in specific fields of study and as stipulated in the university’s Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) approved enrolment plan, DUT may be able to admit students with a Higher Certificate qualification. However, the admission of these students is contingent on the application of a strict merit-based selection process, and it could be subject to changes and further limitations in subsequent years,” Khan concluded.

